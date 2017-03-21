Former court administrator arraigned on felony charges

A former Cleveland Municipal Court administrator has pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of tampering with records.

Brian Mahon of Medina is scheduled to be back in court Thursday for a pretrial conference. Earlier this month, he was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury after a Carl Monday investigation uncovered Mahon erased the fines on his own traffic ticket.

Mahon, who worked for the Clerk of Courts for 30 years, was a deputy clerk in charge of collections and reviewing parking ticket disputes. His position with the Clerk's Office gave him full access to the court's computer system.

Mahon was ticketed in 2014 for running a stop sign on West 30th Street in Cleveland. He was later found guilty when the traffic case went to trial. A judge ordered Mahon to pay $176 in court costs, but instead he used the court's computer system to reduce the $176 he owed to zero.

Records show that after we started asking questions about his traffic ticket in September, Mahon went back into the computer system and paid the $176 in court costs he is charged with wiping out back in 2014.

Mahon was placed on paid administrative leave soon after we started asking questions, and eventually fired by the Clerk of Courts in October.

