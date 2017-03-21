What it's like to live in a $795,000 luxury condo on Cleveland's Public Square (photos)

Residents who live in The Park Building call Public Square their backyard.
One of the luxury condos at 140 Public Square is selling for $795,000, according to Keller Williams.
The building still has its original mailboxes from 1904 and many of the original details are still inside the condo, although it's been lavishly updated. Original maple wood floors, large bay windows with dark wood and original elevator doors that are used as room dividers are featured in the condo.
New features include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, Sonos surround sound and a fireplace. Two heated parking garages are also included in this condo with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms.
The residence was listed March 6, 2017 and is being marketed by Platinum Real Estate.
The annual Indoor Amusement Park at the I-X Center kicks off Friday, with stricter security protocols in place following several violent incidents at the attraction last year.More >>
Lucia Innocenzi and her daughter, Adrianna, will be on the South Lawn of the White House for the 140th annual Easter Egg Roll.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
It was the Cleveland area story that caught the attention of nationally known author and speaker John Graden; Rachel Gattuso, of Massillon, shared her heart-wrenching story of being bullied as a little girl.More >>
A huge mistake was made at a home owned by Candace Barath in Burton.More >>
