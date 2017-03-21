Police: Woman who found wandering toddler charged with falsification

New charges have been filed in the case of the wandering toddler.

According to Cleveland police, the woman who 'found' 14-month old Chyna Stewart Sunday night on E.78th Street was actually the child's babysitter.

That woman, Brieaina Cook, was charged Tuesday with falsification.

Cook reportedly found Chyna alone wandering on the east side.

Just before midnight, 18-year-old Jayranea Durham called police saying she saw her daughter's picture on the news. The toddler stayed in foster care for the night until Children and Family Services could investigate what happened. Durham was arrested soon after and jailed on unrelated charges.

Police say mom has not been investigated by Children and Family Services before. At a hearing Tuesday, it was decided the baby will remain with Children and Family Services because the mom is unstable and doesn't have a job.

The toddler's dad is a minor and did not show up for court. He lives with his grandmother.

Anyone with information about this case should call 696-KIDS.

