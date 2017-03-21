Service dog awarded to local veteran

During a real estate presentation, a local veteran was surprised with a PTSD service dog.

As part of a certification class for the American Warrior Real Estate Professionals, a PTSD service dog was awarded to David Roberts, an armed services veteran from Hinckley.

The dog was purchased for Roberts through funds raised by the American Warrior Initiative, which was founded by retired Army Captain Sean Parnell.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.