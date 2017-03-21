Ohio's statewide tornado drill is Wednesday morning: DUCK!

Peak tornado season in our area is from April through July and the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness is having a statewide tornado drill Wednesday morning.

Across the state of Ohio people will hear a siren whaling at 9:50 a.m.

The committee says it's important Ohioans know how to DUCK.

D: Go DOWN to the lowest level

Go DOWN to the lowest level U: Get UNDER something

Get UNDER something C: COVER your head

COVER your head K: KEEP shelter until the storm has passed

It's Severe Weather Awareness Week! #SWAW Know what to do when the sirens sound. https://t.co/opnjSaAEkh pic.twitter.com/19lXOP5XCL — OCSWA (@OHWxAwareness) March 20, 2017

There were 24 confirmed tornadoes in Ohio in 2016, with 11 occurring in one day. Aug. 24 was labeled a tornado outbreak because there were a total of 22 confirmed tornadoes across Indiana and Ohio.

Ohio Tornado Statistics from 1940-2016

Year Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Total 1940-49 2 0 5 5 10 6 2 5 3 0 0 0 38 1950-59 1 4 7 8 12 12 12 5 1 2 1 0 65 1960-69 0 1 5 37 26 20 16 12 4 1 8 0 130 1970-79 2 4 3 26 28 50 25 18 14 7 1 2 180 1980-89 1 0 17 19 32 50 16 7 1 2 2 0 147 1990-99 1 5 1 16 21 48 77 17 5 3 3 1 198 2000-10 0 0 3 10 45 32 19 22 15 20 20 0 187 2011 0 1 0 18 14 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 37 2012 0 0 9 0 2 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 13 2013 0 0 0 0 0 10 9 1 1 3 7 0 31 2014 0 2 0 0 3 3 5 2 4 0 0 1 20 2015 0 0 0 2 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 7 2016 0 0 5 0 0 3 1 15 0 0 0 0 24 Totals 8 17 55 141 194 240 182 106 49 38 42 5 1,077

For more information about tornado facts, drills, tornado precautions, home preparedness and insurance information visit weathersafety.ohio.org.

