Fairview Park police find driver who crashed into home

Car into house on W. 228th (Source: Fairview Police)

Police have located the driver who fled the scene after crashing into a home.

The accident happened on Sunday, March 19 at 4692 W. 228.

Fairview Park police say a 19-year-old Cleveland woman lost control of the Chevy SUV and drove through the front of the home, just missing the homeowner.

She fled the scene, but has since been identified and is cooperating with police.

Officers say the accident is due more to inexperience than recklessness.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.