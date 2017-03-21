Trubisky impresses scouts...and mom

Mitchell Trubisky handled the questions as easily as he handled the workout at his Pro Day in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Tuesday, and he caught a softball right out of the gate: 'why does he now go by Mitchell instead of Mitch?'. Trubisky says it came down to a simply question.

"Someone asked me what my mom preferred and that was the answer", Trubisky told Cleveland 19 following the workout. "Mitchell, Mitch, you guys can use either one. If you're close to me, and my mom, she prefers Mitchell."

Trubisky's family still lives in Mentor, where he starred in high school for the Mentor Cardinals.

It took him a lot longer to become a star at North Carolina, where he backed up Marquise Williams for two seasons before finally starting as a redshirt junior. Trubisky was asked what he's told teams when they asked why it took him so long to win the job.

"I just said I had a different journey", Trubisky explained. "Obviously me and Marquise competed here. I felt like I won the job, I felt like I should have been the quarterback...even though I hated being a backup, as a competitor, I embraced my role and I found ways to get better on my own."

Trubisky started 13 games in 2016, throwing for more than 3,700 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Cleveland Browns Executive VP of Personnel Sashi Brown and Head Coach Hue Jackson were noticeably absent from Trubisky's workout, although no NFL team sent a head coach to the event. The Browns will bring Trubisky to Berea for a much more important private workout.

