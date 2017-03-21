Cleveland Honors Student stomped and bullied over boot

A Cleveland honors student hospitalized after being stomped and bullied at school.

She tells Cleveland 19, it was all over a boot!

The attack happened Monday at John F. Kennedy High School.

The 16-year-old does not want to be identified on camera.

She's suffering from a bruised eye, spinal injury, concussion and a brain injury.

Her mother filed a police report took her daughter out of school.

"When I heard she got stomped and I needed to get to the hospital. I really thought honestly in my heart that i was gonna get that she didn't make it," said her mother.

She's angry the school suspended her daughter for 10 days.

A Cleveland Metropolitan District spokeswoman says: "CMSD has a zero tolerance for fighting in schools. Based on my conversation with the principal, the students who fought at school were disciplined in accordance with guidelines in the Student Code of Conduct. "

But for this mother, that isn't enough. She's withdrawing her straight-A student from JFK and sending her to another school.

"I feel as though I deserve better. This might not be the right school for me," said the daughter.

"It's about her safety. I'd rather for her to have issues with her grades and her attendance, versus me getting that phone call that she didn't make it," said her mother.

