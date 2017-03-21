Man points gun at tellers, robs Fifth Third bank

Police and the FBI are working together on another bank robbery.

A man with a long gun entered the Fifth Third at Legacy Village in Lyndhurst. He pointed the weapon at tellers and demanded cash.

The robber is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.

Man robs a busy PNC during lunch hour, gets out unnoticed

No one was hurt. Police say he took off in a red Nissan Altima with silver trim down at the bottom of the doors. A driver was seen but no description is available.

Tips, which can remain anonymous, can be provided to Cleveland Division of the FBI, Lyndhurst PD or Crimestoppers. Reward money is also available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.