Man robs a busy PNC during lunch hour, gets out unnoticed

An unidentified man entered the PNC bank on Pearl Road in Cleveland and pulled out a note indicating a bank robbery.

The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and he fled on foot.

Man points gun at tellers, robs Fifth Third bank

The suspect is described as a black male, mid 30s, 6'0", with a thin build, he was wearing dark clothing, and glasses.

Tips can be provided to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, Cleveland Division of Police or Crimestoppers. Reward money is available for information leadin to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible. Tips can remain anonymous.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.