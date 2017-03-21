LeBron praises man who stopped teens fight; gets millions of vie - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

LeBron praises man who stopped teens fight; gets millions of views (VIDEO)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - A video showing a man apparently stopping a fight between two teenagers in New Jersey has drawn millions of views and heaps of praise for his intervention.

Teen in fight video thanks man who stepped in to stop it

The video has been viewed more than 20 million times since being posted on Facebook on Monday.

The clip starts with a fistfight in Atlantic City between two boys as other youths record it on their phones. The man walks up, gets between the two and tells the onlookers that they're cowards for recording the scuffle.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW (WARNING: Contains graphic language)

"Look, they laughing. Look," the man says while gesturing to the gathered crowd. "He's got a big smile on his face. ... He's supposed to be your man."

The stranger then tells the teens they are "almost men" and need to start acting like it.

"Y'all got parents. Don't make your parents look like this," he said.

After learning from the teen combatants that they had no idea why they started fighting, the man refused to leave until they both shook hands.

The Associated Press wasn't able to reach the man or boys.

The video drew a retweet from Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James, who saluted the man "who stepped in and spoke real to our young generation."

