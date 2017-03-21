Man killed during dirt bike sale

Akron Police say a Streetsboro man has been charged in connection with the death of a man who was selling an alleged stolen dirt bike on the internet.

William M. Knight, 63, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault after fatally shooting 24-year-old Keith Johnson of Akron. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Danmead Avenue in Akron.

It all started in early February, when a 40-year-old Akron man reported his Yamaha dirt bike stolen from an unlocked garage on Annapolis Avenue in Akron. That man later noticed his dirt bike for sale on a social media site. He then tried to contact the seller, Johnson, and was finally able to meet up with him Monday evening. Knight and his wife accompanied him to the meeting.

The man confronted Johnson about the bike being stolen, and an argument began. The man grabbed the bike, and Johnson then tried to flee the area on the bike and started to drive towards the man. That is when Knight pulled out a gun and shot Johnson.

Johnson was shot in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Knight was booked into the Summit County Jail. He was arraigned in Akron Municipal Court this morning and his bond was set at $500,000. So far, he has not posted the bond.

