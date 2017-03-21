Lavar Ball can say what he wants, just leave LeBron James out of his mouth (AUDIO)

Proud dad LaVar Ball has spent the last few weeks bragging about his sons and that's fine -- as long as he leaves LeBron James out of the comparisons.

After comparing his son, Lonzo Ball, to Stephen Curry the father of the UCLA star decided to drag LeBron James and his sons into the conversation.

Ball basically said LeBron's sons are never going to compare to their dad. He made the comments while appearing on Chris Broussard's podcast:

"The monsters in the NBA, their dads wasn't that good," Ball said. "They were OK, they was players, but the fact that the old (Dell) Curry wasn't no All-Star, he wasn't cold. He could shoot the ball, though. Kobe Bryant, his dad wasn't all that, that's why he's such a monster."

"You got LeBron, it's going to be hard for his kids because they are going to look at them like, 'You got to be just like your dad.' And after a while, that pressure starts sitting on you like, 'Why do I got to be just like him? What can't I just be me?' And then they are going to be like, 'Aw, you're soft, you're not that good.' Because the expectation is very, very high."

After getting wind of the comments the Cleveland Cavaliers star sent Ball a message:

"Keep my kids' name out of your mouth, keep my family out of your mouth," James told Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "This is dad to dad. It's a problem now."

So far Ball has not responded.

