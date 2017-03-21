Police cruiser struck before chase

There was a police chase in Shaker Heights Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WOIO)

Shaker Heights Police say a man was taken to a hospital after a police chase Tuesday afternoon.

It started around 3:35 p.m., when a Shaker Heights police K9 cruiser was struck from behind by a car at Lee and Chagrin Roads. The car then drove around the cop car and continued south on Lee Road.

Shaker police pursued the suspect into Cleveland, where he crashed again at Lee and Judson Roads.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. The passenger inside his vehicle was unharmed.

Both the police officer and his K9 partner were also okay.

