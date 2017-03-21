Missing kayaker found alive - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Missing kayaker found alive

PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) -

A kayaker who went missing in the Grand River was found alive Tuesday night, according to Madison Fire dispatch.

Crews in Lake County were searching for the missing kayaker in the Grand River. Officials have not yet released what happened. 

Cleveland 19 has crew headed to the scene. Check back for more details.

