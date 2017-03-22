Here's a look at your Wednesday headlines: What a change a day makes in the weather department and parking lot dangers

Here's a look at your Wednesday headlines:

1. The bottom has dropped out, you may want to pull out that winter coat for the day.

2. Kids are quick and a lot of times don’t like to stay in one spot. It’s a combination that can be dangerous even deadly, especially in parking lots. See how one organization is stepping up to help.

3. This is how you standup to violence in the community. Man goes viral for helping to turn violence into peace, even getting praise from LeBron James.

