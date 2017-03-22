Tornado sirens to go off at 9:50 this morning

Expect to hear tornado sirens going off near you at 9:50 a.m.

Counties across the state of Ohio are testing their sirens as part of "Severe Weather Awareness Week."

Schools, businesses and people at home are encouraged to use this opportunity to practice their tornado safety drills and emergency plans.

Schools are required to conduct tornado drills at least once a month during tornado season, which is April 1 through July 31.

Schools that conduct their drills today may be able to get credit for their April drill, according to Ohio's Emergency Management Agency.

