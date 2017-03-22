Worker sent to hospital after ODOT truck struck on I-90 accident - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Worker sent to hospital after ODOT truck struck on I-90 accident

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Police and EMS responded to an accident on I-90 involving an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle on Wednesday morning.

According to ODOT, the accident occurred on I-90 east near East 185th Street at approximately 4:30 A.M. The accident involved an ODOT truck and another vehicle. The ODOT worker was working overnight patching potholes.

According to EMS, the ODOT worker was transported to Euclid Hospital with minor injuries.

The accident was cleared and the road was reopened by 6:00 A.M., according to ODOT.

