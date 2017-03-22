Worker sent to hospital after ODOT truck struck on I-90 accident

Police and EMS responded to an accident on I-90 involving an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle on Wednesday morning.

According to ODOT, the accident occurred on I-90 east near East 185th Street at approximately 4:30 A.M. The accident involved an ODOT truck and another vehicle. The ODOT worker was working overnight patching potholes.

ACCIDENT: Outbound East Shoreway before E. 185th St blocking the 2 RIGHT LANES. @ODOT_Cleveland vehicle involved @cleveland19news #Euclid — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) March 22, 2017

According to EMS, the ODOT worker was transported to Euclid Hospital with minor injuries.

The accident was cleared and the road was reopened by 6:00 A.M., according to ODOT.

