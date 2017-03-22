UPDATE: Missing Columbus man has been located

Chalie Carlton's car (Car in image is not Carlton's actual car) (Source: Columbus Police Department)

UPDATE: The missing elderly man from Columbus has been found safe, according to Columbus Police.

Charlie Lee Carlton, 81, was reported missing on Tuesday, March 21 at 12:00 P.M. from Scottwood Road in Columbus.

The elderly man suffers from dementia and other medical conditions. Carlton is described as a black male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say it is out of character for Carlton to not report back to his family.

He was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue button up shirt with black pants. Carlton does drive a dark green 1996 Cadillac Deville with Ohio license plate EIT7609.

