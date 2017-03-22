Man critically injured after van crashes into building

One person was taken to the hospital after a van crashed into a building Wednesday morning.

According to officials from the Cleveland Fire Department, that accident occurred near the intersection of East 36th Street and Euclid Avenue. A van crashed into the Cleveland Masonic Temple.

Police say the man suffered a medical emergency prior to crashing his van into the building.

EMS says the man was transported to St. Vincent Charity Hospital in critical condition.

