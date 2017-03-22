Man sentenced to 13 years in prison for aggravated robbery of World Series fan

The man charged with aggravated robbery on a fan following Game 6 of the World Series was sentenced Wednesday morning at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Anthony Johnson was sentenced to 13 years in prison by Judge Michael Russo. The charges include aggravated robbery on the man, as well as burglary and a probation violation.

During the hearing, Johnson spoke to the courtroom attendants. He was even seen crying at times. The victim was expected to be at the hearing, but did not appear. Instead, the victim's wife attended and spoke in place of the victim.

Johnson, 24, was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with an assault and robbery that occurred after World Series Game 6 in Cleveland.

Police say, following the game, Johnson and one other suspect followed the 35-year-old victim to his hotel and assaulted him until he was unconscious. They then robbed the victim. The victim traveled from Florida to watch the Indians play in the World Series. When the victim became conscious again, he was in the hospital.

Police used surveillance video to identify Johnson and charge him with the crime. According to police, the suspect pictured in the pink shirt and jeans attacked the fan, while the second suspect used his stolen credit cards.

