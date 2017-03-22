As USA advances, Miller returns to World Series form

Andrew Miller had a lot of Indians fans worried following his March 11 World Baseball Classic appearance for Team USA.

The Andrew Miller hot takes have really died down lately. #WBC2017 pic.twitter.com/FhN4cOzdLR — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) March 22, 2017

Even though his offseason was cut short between the 2016 playoffs and the World Baseball Classic tournament, there was no resemblance between how he looked in the game against the Dominican Republic and how he pitched in the memorable World Series run.

During the March 11 WBC game, Miller gave up three hits, four runs, and a home run in 0.2 innings.

Since then, he has made three appearance. In those three games, he pitched 1.3 innings, struck out three batters, and gave up zero runs. Team USA beat Japan on Tuesday night. They now advance to the World Baseball Classic Championship.

Of course, The Miller Face remains in full effect -- as evidenced in last night's U.S. win over Japan. #WBC2017 pic.twitter.com/LHIw8rCLa9 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) March 22, 2017

Hopefully, with only 12 days left until the Indians first regular season game against the Texas Rangers, Miller's recent dominant performances will carry over and help the Tribe on another magical season.

