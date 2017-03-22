Adam Shaheen makes one-handed catches at his pro day - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Adam Shaheen makes one-handed catches at his pro day

Adam Shaheen (Source WOIO) Adam Shaheen (Source WOIO)
ASHLAND, OH (WOIO) -

Ashland tight end Adam Shaheen was making one-handed catches at his pro day on Wednesday. Shaheen is 6'6", 277 lbs. out of Galena, Ohio. 

This season Shaheen had 867 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. Some scouting reports have him as a 4th round pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Below is a video of Shaheen blocking two players on one play.

Below is a video of Shaheen at a pre-combine press conference.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly