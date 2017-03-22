Adam Shaheen makes one-handed catches at his pro day

Ashland tight end Adam Shaheen was making one-handed catches at his pro day on Wednesday. Shaheen is 6'6", 277 lbs. out of Galena, Ohio.

This season Shaheen had 867 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. Some scouting reports have him as a 4th round pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Below is a video of Shaheen blocking two players on one play.

Adam Shaheen moves incredibly fluid for a 6'6"/278 pounder. Smooth lateral footwork to disengage initial block into outlet rusher pic.twitter.com/r0pJvHNTaY — Jonathan Valencia (@JonValencia_WiB) March 18, 2017

Below is a video of Shaheen at a pre-combine press conference.

