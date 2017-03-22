Here's how residents can help honey bees in Ohio

Bees are dying off, and experts say there are things people can do to help protect them.

Brent Wesley, an employee of Akron Honey Company, says those can be simple things.

"Don't trim your grass so short, plant seeds, and make sure you are using an organic way to treat your lawn," said Wesley.

Maybe some wouldn't mind living without honey or being stung, but honey bees help produce a lot more than just honey. Most plants rely on honey bees to help produce nutritious food.

Between April 2015 and April 2016, beekeepers in the United States lost 44 percent of their colonies, according to this report.

Those who eat Honey Nut Cheerios may have noticed their mascot, Buzz, is missing. General Mills banished Buzz this month to make people aware of disappearing bee populations around the world.

