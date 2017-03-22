9 tips you can do to avoid being a victim of a puppy scam

March 23 is National Puppy Day. The Better Business Bureau is offering tips to make sure no one becomes a fraud victim.

The BBB said in recent weeks there has been nearly a dozen puppy scams online.

Here are some tips from the BBB to make sure you don't fall victim:

Payment must be made by wire transfer. Scammers love this form of payment since it is anonymous and cannot be refunded.

You cannot visit the pet or the breeder. Scammers use phony addresses and never give the option of picking the pet up in person.

Seller cannot provide any other pictures of the puppy other than the one you saw online. This is because the seller does not have the puppy. The picture was copied from another website.

When you search the website address at whois.com, you find the site has just recently been created and was registered in another country.

When you Google the email address, business name, phone number, etc., you find warnings posted by other consumers.

When you right click on the picture of the puppy and search Google for the image, you see the same picture is being used at other sites.

Other tips:

Never pay for any product or service with a wire transfer, prepaid debit cards, or gift cards. Paying with your credit card provides you some protection if there is a problem.

Check with BBB (bbb.org) before dealing with an unknown company or seller. You can get BBB's grade rating for the business, read and submit customer reviews, and read complaints filed by other buyers.

Report scams to BBB's Scam Tracker site (bbb.org/scamtracker).

