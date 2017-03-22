Police looking for missing elderly man from East Cleveland

Police are looking for a missing 72-year-old man from East Cleveland.

Levi McClain was last seen on March 19. McClain's family say he has dementia and does not have his medicine.

Police say he left his home in the 15400 block of Euclid Ave on Sunday afternoon and never returned home.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black shoes, and walks with a cane.

If anybody has information on McClain's location, please contact police immediately.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.