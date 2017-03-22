How to get the Pope’s hat without stealing it in 3 Not-So-Easy s - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

How to get the Pope’s hat without stealing it in 3 Not-So-Easy steps

A little 3-year-old girl charmed the world by trying to steal the pope’s skull cap, [VIDEO: 3-year-old girl steals the pope's hat], called a zucchetto. She didn’t get away with it, but you can. Actually, you can make the pope give you his hat. 

All it takes is these three, not-so-easy steps:

  1. Buy a white zucchetto in the pope’s size. The pope’s current tailor is Gammarelli, so order your zucchetto HERE.
  2. Now here’s the hard part: Take your new zucchetto and get into a situation where you will meet the pope.
  3. Hand your zucchetto to the pope. By tradition, he must give you his. This tradition was re-started by Pope Pius XII in the modern era, and continues today.  Here’s a seminary student pulling the trick off:  

By the way, the cost of a zucchetto will run you $58.57. 

Note: This can also work with a cardinal, but you’ll need a red zucchetto. Good luck!

