National Puppy Day: Watch 4 pups available at Cleveland APL

March 23 is National Puppy Day and the Cleveland Animal Protective League has four puppies available for adoption right now. Even if you don't want to take a pup home, donations are being accepted and you can watch them play from 1 to 4 p.m. on the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page and in this story.

The puppies are available for adoption. Those who are interested can meet the puppies at the APL, 1729 Willey Avenue. It costs $200 for each puppy and that cost includes spayed/neutered, up-to-date shots and a free follow up vet visit.

Meet the pups: (There are two sets of siblings.)

Choco is a 2-month-old male Pit Bull/hound mix

Chex is a 2-month-old female Pit Bull/hound mix

These were born at the APL when their pregnant mom, who was a stray, was brought in.

Abbie is a 5-month-old female lab mix

Honk is a 5-month-old male lab mix

They came to the APL through the Animal Transfer Program.

"When we have room, we pull adoptable dogs and cats from high kill shelters so that they have a chance to find a loving home without a time limit on their stay," an APL volunteer said.

A message from the APL:

The Cleveland APL’s Second Chance Program, which is funded solely by donations from caring people like you, is what we use to provide medical care for injured and ill animals who need our help. Every dollar donated goes directly to care for the homeless animals at the APL.

Click here to donate.

