LaVar Ball to LeBron James:'I’ll answer [any question] the way I want to answer it'

Hours after LeBron James told LaVar Ball to keep his family out of his mouth, the father of UCLA star Lonzo Ball responded by basically saying he can say what he wants.

"I have no problem with LeBron," Ball replied, according to USA Today Sports. "They asked me a question about if I thought superstar players’ kids were good. My opinion is I’ve never seen one that’s been really good. LeBron is going to make his kids one of the best players ever according to him.

"I’ve never seen one really live up to what their dad has done, so he could be the first. It’s not about me having his kids name in my mouth, I’m not worried about his family. If somebody asks me a question I’ll answer it the way I want to answer it."

"I don’t care, they not going to stop me from doing what I’m doing. If they get a little touchy about it, who cares," Ball said. "They’re not gonna do nothing to me and I’m not gonna do nothing to them, it’s not a big deal."

Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers forward sent Ball a message.

"Keep my kids' name out of your mouth, keep my family out of your mouth," James told Dave McMenamin of ESPN. "This is dad to dad. It's a problem now."

New story: LeBron to ESPN re: LaVar Ball - "Keep my kids' name out of your mouth ... It's a problem now" https://t.co/ZlwZr1g9zq — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 21, 2017

That was in response to Ball's comments which started it all. On Chris Broussard's podcast earlier this week Ball said:

"You got LeBron, it's going to be hard for his kids because they are going to look at them like, 'You got to be just like your dad.' And after a while, that pressure starts sitting on you like, 'Why do I got to be just like him? What can't I just be me?' And then they are going to be like, 'Aw, you're soft, you're not that good.' Because the expectation is very, very high."

