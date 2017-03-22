Chief Wahoo not on new Indians banners

The new Indians street banners are now up outside Progressive Field and Chief Wahoo is not on them.

The banners are placed on public poles lining downtown streets near the stadium.

For years, there has been controversy over the Indians red-faced caricature.

"I would like to commend the baseball team for acknowledging that this image is disturbing and not putting it on their banners to be placed around the baseball field. This is a continued step by the organization, in our eyes, that the removal of this logo from the Cleveland Indian organization is forthcoming," says Phillip Yenho of the American Indian Movement of Ohio.

Back in December, Cleveland 19 reported that Chief Wahoo will still be featured on the uniform when the team plays road games.

