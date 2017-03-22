Jailhouse death of kiddie porn suspect prompts internal investigation

The Elyria Police Dept. plans an internal investigation after a man arrested in a child pornography case hanged himself in a holding cell using his shoelaces.

Police Chief Duane Whitely says his department's investigation will follow a separate one by the Lorain County Sheriff's Office.

James Fitzpatrick, 47, was arrested Monday after Elyria Police detectives and investigators with the Internet Crimes against Children found several hundred videos of teens and toddlers engaged in sexual activity with adults.

Police say they were checking on him every half-hour before he was found unresponsive later that day.

