Former Kent State basketball forward Antonio Gates will be inducted in MAC Hall of Fame

Former Kent State basketball player Antonio Gates will be inducted in the Mid-American Conference Hall of Fame.

Gates was a power forward for the Golden Flashes and was a member of the 2002 team that made the elite eight in the NCAA Tournament.

At KSU he averaged 18.1 points per game, 7.9 rebounds per game while shooting 51 percent from the field. After his senior year at Kent State, Gates switched sports and was signed by the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent.

In his 14-year NFL career Gates has 897 catches, 11,192 receiving yards and 111 touchdowns.

