Police release dashcam footage in deadly officer-involved shooting of Cleveland man

Euclid police have released dashcam footage in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting of a Cleveland man.

Luke Stewart, 23, was killed in the March 13 shooting. Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on South Lakeshore, near East 215th Street, around 7 a.m.

Police said the driver tried to run officers over with the vehicle so they shot at him.

The vehicle was processed by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and no weapons were found. The officer involved in the shooting remains on paid administrative leave.

