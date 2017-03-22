Shots fired into Akron Urban League

An employee with the Akron Urban League tells police someone fired a shot at their building.

The bullet struck a double paned window on the west side of the building at 440 Vernon Odom Boulevard sometime between March 17 and March 21.

The bullet struck the first pane of glass, but did not penetrate the second pane.

Akron police say an apartment building in the 1000 block of Catskill Drive was also shot at.

A bullet went through a wall and lodged into a window. That shooting happened Tuesday evening.

There were no injuries in either incident.

