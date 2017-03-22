Contestant responds after epic 'Wheel of Fortune' fail

Kevin Haas, from northeast Ohio, has released a statement regarding his now-famous flop on a recent "Wheel of Fortune" episode.

On Tuesday night's episode of Wheel of Fortune, the Brunswick man had just one letter remaining in the puzzle. The title of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play was Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire.

He was missing an "M" but Kevin asked for a "K".

Haas, an analyst at a local food manufacturer who is married and has twin girls, released this statement Wednesday:

Hello Everyone, You may already know me as that guy on Wheel of Fortune who missed the easy A Streetcar Named Desire puzzle. To be on Wheel of Fortune has always been a dream of mine, though the reality right now may seem like the opposite. Needless to say, I have learned a great deal from this experience. It has taught me how to embrace embarrassment and failure with a smile. AND YES, it has taught me the correct title of that famous 1947 Broadway play. In addition, I got to meet Pat and Vanna, they were so nice! I am happy I brought so many smiles to you all, and so I will smile with you and look back onto this moment and join you in the laughs. That my friends, is the naked truth. Warmest Regards, Kevin Haas

We know everyone makes mistakes but social media, of course, was not as forgiving.

#WheelOfFortune contestant had all but 1 letter and still got it wrong. #NAKED https://t.co/K1oMsAva3j — Lamont Epp (@lrepp33) March 22, 2017

Did you catch this major mishap on last night's #WheelofFortune? https://t.co/9liiohWgzZ — TV Insider (@tvinsider) March 22, 2017

"A Streetcar Naked Desire." Haha! Yeah. I couldn't stop laughing. That whole game was awkward!



And now I'm laughing again. #WheelOfFortune — Joelle Poitra (@TheeJoelle) March 22, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.