Medina Police say man allegedly exposed himself to teen girl walking to school

The Medina Police Department has arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl walking to school. MPD arrested 23-year-old Trevor Freeman of Wadsworth, Ohio on a charge of Public Indecency.

He is accused of exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl walking to Claggett Middle School on March 7. The victim was able to provide a partial license plate which help find Freeman.

Police said he has two similar charges pending in Wadsworth Municipal Court for separate incidents in December of 2016 and February of 2017. Freeman is currently in the Medina County jail under a $25,000 bond.

