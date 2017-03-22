Akron man gets 4 years for assaulting police officer

David Duffield, 23, of Nestor Avenue in Akron was sentenced to four years in prison for several charges, including trying to run over an Akron police officer.

Duffield was convicted in January of felonious assault, grand theft and obstructing official business.

The incident happened on November 27, 2015 when Akron police tried to arrest Duffield on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence and violating a temporary protection order.

As officers approached on foot, Duffield jumped into a police cruiser, put the cruiser in reverse and drove toward an Akron Police Officer. The officer jumped out of the way of the vehicle and fired several shots at Duffield. Duffield was hit in the shoulder. The vehicle eventually came to rest against a fence across the street.

The officer was not injured in the incident.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.