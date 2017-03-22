PHOTOS: Home condemned after veteran's corpse found, trio arrested

Authorities in Tuscarawas County arrested three people Wednesday after searching a home and finding a body.

A 49-year-old man, a 45-year-old woman, and their 18-year-old daughter were arrested.

Sad story. Family of 3 accused of using vet's benefits after he passed away. They were living with him, he was dead for months. #veterans pic.twitter.com/Kn2slRiaTc — Sara Goldenberg (@SaraGoldenberg) March 22, 2017

The trio is accused of living in a home on 4th Street SE in New Philadelphia with a badly decomposing body of a Vietnam veteran. They are also accused of cashing the dead man's Social Security checks.

Deputies started investigating after someone called asking them to check on the veteran's well-being. No one had seen the man in a while and police say money was being withdrawn from his account.

While searching the home, deputies found a badly decomposed body in the living room. The body was uncovered, feet away from where the trio slept.

The Tuscarawas County Health Department was called out and condemned the home because it was deplorable and unlivable.

Investigators haven't ruled out foul play as a cause of the man's death. Detectives believe he has been dead for months.

Neighbor Jacob Polen last saw Robert Harris alive in the house months ago.

"You couldn't see were his bed was, pop cans everywhere. Trash bags in the living room, kitchen," Polen said.

Other neighbors said they're not very surprised by the charges against the Sorohan family. They say Harris was very sick, and they checked on him from time-to-time trying to get him to leave, but he wouldn't go.

Harris lived with the Sorohan family for the last six years.

"He was a veteran. Veterans (should be) treated with respect, nice clean living, whole nine yards," Polen said. "Kind of disturbing. It says something about people, it really does."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.