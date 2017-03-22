13-year-old boy shot in the leg in Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

13-year-old boy shot in the leg in Cleveland

Police said a 13-year-old boy was shot in the leg in a drive by on Wednesday.

The incident happened on the 3000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Cleveland.

