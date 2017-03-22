Multiple vehicles involved in I-90 crash near Lake Shore Bouleva - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Multiple vehicles involved in I-90 crash near Lake Shore Boulevard exit

There was a crash blocking the left two lanes of Interstate 90 eastbound in Cleveland on Wednesday.

The crash was right before the Lake Shore Boulevard exit.

Multiple vehicles were involved.

The crash caused a Wednesday afternoon rush house traffic back-up.

