Lorain cop arrested, charged with one count of domestic violence

A five-year veteran of the Lorain Police Department has been arrested.

Police said they got a call regarding a domestic dispute Wednesday morning, which led to the arrest of Officer James Connell.

Connell was charged with one count of domestic violence and booked into the Lorain City Jail.

Connell has been relieved of his police duties pending the outcome of both the criminal and administrative investigations.

