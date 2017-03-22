New downtown Cleveland hot spot combines cocktails, cosmetics

Combine hair, nails, and a cocktail and you've created downtown Cleveland's newest hot spot: Manifest.

"You can't really go wrong with alcohol and a beauty service," said owner Jamie Spaid. "We were a little nervous at first, just because it's such a unique idea and very different, especially to Cleveland."

Spaid and her business partner, Nicole Joeright, opened Manifest in January. The goal is to give women and men a place to get a full beauty experience with a laid back, lounge-like feel -- which, of course, means they've stocked a full bar.

"I've never been to a place that had a bar before," said customer Jamal Carr.

"It's great, hey I can have some champagne when I get my nails done," said customer Jess Pleasant.

Pleasant called Manifest a perfect escape.

"I have a one-year-old, so being able to have a drink and get my nails done at the same time is great," she said.

From Manifest's six signature cocktails, like the Ohio City martini, to the services, like manicures and hair styling, the goal is to keep everything high-class while making it affordable.

"I noticed a lot of women were settling for really bad services, especially in the beauty industry, so I had approached my partner and said, listen, we should do something. Our hashtag is raise the bar, and we really wanted to raise the bar of women's expectations," Spaid said.

Manifest is not just for women, Spaid said they see just as many men coming in to get haircuts, manicures and pedicures as they do women.

"My clients love it. Once they have the experience they want to come back. It's not something they get anywhere else," said barber Barnaby Quintana.

Manifest is located at 668 Prospect in downtown Cleveland. They're open Wednesday through Sunday.

