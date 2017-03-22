Police say hammer-wielding man set house on fire, exited through 2nd-floor window before arrest

The man behind a Wednesday incident involving Cleveland's SWAT team tore up his house with a hammer before setting it on fire and exiting through a second-story window, police said.

The incident took place on Parkhurst Drive, near the intersection of Lorain Avenue and West 105th.

Police said the SWAT team was requested while the man was barricaded in the home.

After the man tore up the home with a hammer, set the second floor on fire, and exited through a second-floor window, he was taken into custody, police said.

Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.