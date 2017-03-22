911 calls released, Lorain police seek suspect in fatal shooting

A warrant has been issued for Matthew Allen Mason's arrest. (Source: Lorain Police)

911 calls have been released from a fatal shooting in Lorain.

Man shot & killed in Lorain Weds. is id'd as Ricardo Calloway, 19, of Elyria. @cleveland19news — Julia Tullos (@JTullosCBS19) March 23, 2017

The victim's name is Ricardo Calloway. Police are looking for 18-year-old Matthew Allen Mason in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Officers were called to a house in the 400 block of West 22nd Street around 8 pm for a report of a man shot. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound. His identity has not yet been released, pending family notification.

Police say the suspect, Mason, had a last known address on Oldgate Road in Sandusky, but they have reason to believe he was recently living in Lorain. A murder warrant has been issued for his arrest. The murder weapon has not been recovered.

Few details about the shooting have been released at this time.

Anyone with information on Mason's whereabouts should call Lorain Police at (440) 204-2100.

