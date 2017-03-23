ADHD app would help kids complete tasks and build self-esteem

A Cincinnati man says he is 95 percent complete creating what he says is the first app that's been designed to help kids living with ADHD, or Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder be more productive and build their self-esteem at the same time.

The "I got this," app is personal for Richard Schramm.

"I've got three kids with ADHD. I had ADHD, myself as a kid. I watched as they went out onto the world and came back demoralized and feeling bad about themselves, and they were struggling to get things done. I remembered having that same kind of experience as a kid, and I said, I am not going to let this continue to happen," said Schramm.

Schramm says he has background in technology, and couldn't find any apps that would help his kids. So, he decided he would create his own to help his family and the thousands of other families who have a loved one living with ADHD.

"I got this," Schramm says is 95 percent complete. He says he still needs $20,000 to complete the app.

"The way that it works is the solution will help kids gain a series of successes by using what we call our fail safe reminder system," described Schramm, "a parent will go in, and they will basically add a task for a kid. You want to start off a little bit small - maybe just doing, 'take out the garbage' and 'do your homework,' a couple of tasks, and you set those up to be recurring on a regular basis."

The app will alert the child five minutes before the task is due. Then, it alerts the child when it is due and continues to give reminders until the task is completed.

"Once the task is started, it will send focus alerts that will tell them throughout the time of the task that this is what you are supposed to be doing and just keep reminding them. So, if they get distracted, which is easy to do, especially when you are doing something like homework. It will bring them back into what they are supposed to do," said Schramm.

There is also a built-in reward system.

"It also provides a reward system that is built in. So what will happen as the kids are getting these tasks done, they are earning tokens, and they can redeem these tokens for rewards that the parents set up," said Schramm.

Schramm says the app is being created for kids, but it can also be used by adults or anyone looking for help focusing and getting things done.

"It's all about using positive reinforcement and motivation to get the kids to get things done and stay on track and help remind them of what they are supposed to be doing," said Schramm.

Schramm is about $15,000 away from raising the $20,000 he says he needs to complete the app.

Schramm has a crowdfunding site set up through Kickstarter. He must hit his fundraising goal by April 6, or he says he will receive nothing from the crowdfunding account.

Those who contribute money to the account will receive a lifetime membership for the app.

Click here to find out more.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.