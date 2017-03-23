Here's a look at today's headlines: Drama building over Republican health care bill and we return back to the 60s

Here's a look at Thursday's headlines:

1. House Republican leaders continue to pull out all the stops in an effort to piece together enough votes from members of their own party to pass the American Health Care Act – the GOP measure designed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare).

2. You’re one day closer to the weekend! (You’re also one day closer to temperatures in the 60s!)

3. Authorities in Tuscarawas County arrested three people Wednesday after searching a home and finding a dead body.

