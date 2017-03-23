Police pursue stolen vehicle after it smashed into Mentor gun shop

Police chased a suspect in a black pick-up after it smashed through a Mentor gun shop early Thursday morning.

According to Mentor Police, officers responded to Finest Firearms, located at 8605 Mentor Avenue just before 3:00 A.M. for an alarm. When officers arrived, they watched a 2015 black Ford F-150 truck flee from the scene after smashing into the firearms store. Police say the truck caused significant damage during the attempted smash-and-grab. Even though the suspects made a large hole in the store, they were never successfully able to enter the building.

Several assisting police departments pursued the suspect, but were not able to stop the truck. Police later identified the truck as a stolen vehicle that was reported on Wednesday out of Cleveland. The car chase continued, but the suspect was able to elude police in the Euclid area.

Police are continuing their investigation.

