Monsters beat Wolves in shootout

The Monsters, defeated the Chicago Wolves in a shootout on Wednesday at The Q by a final score of 2-1. The Monsters are now 30-27-3-4 and remain alone in sixth place in the AHL’s Central Division standings.

Chicago took a 1-0 lead at 9:50 of the opening period when Brett Sterling lifted a backhand over the right pad of Monster’s goalie Brad Thiessen. In the second, Zac Dalpe scored on a wrister just 20 seconds into the period with assists from Ryan Craig and Jaime Sifers to tie the score at one apiece.

After a scoreless 3rd period and overtime, Markus Hannikainen scored in the top of the first round of the Monsters’ tenth shootout of the season for Cleveland, before Thiessen denied Kenny Agostino, in the bottom of the round.

Zac Dalpe came through for the Monsters in the second round before Thiessen denied Chicago’s Andrew Agozzino in the bottom of the frame to deliver Cleveland a 2-1 victory, it was the Monsters’ third consecutive win.

Next up, Friday at home vs. the Iowa Wild. Game time is 7 p.m.

