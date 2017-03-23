As the 4-year anniversary since Aliza Sherman's murder nears, her killer remains on the loose

This Friday marks the 4-year anniversary of Aliza Sherman's murder. On March 24 at 5:15 p.m., the time she was murdered, friends and family will gather to honor her memory.

The Cleveland Clinic nurse was viciously stabbed to death outside of her divorce attorney's office.

Jan Lash, Sherman's best friend, visited the same spot Sherman was murdered to reflect.

"I don't even know if I have tears left anymore. I just... I've been depleted," Lash said.

The 53-year-old was scheduled to meet her attorney, Gregory Moore, on Sunday evening, March 24, 2013. Surveillance video captured a hooded suspect running from the scene, where she was stabbed 11 times. The investigation revealed that Moore sent text messages to Sherman moments before and after her death. He indicated to police that he was in his office at the time, but witnesses and electronic key card data dispute his claim.

Even though Sherman's attorney has been charged with lying to investigators about where he was on the day she was scheduled to meet him, police still do not have any suspects charged with her murder.

"Every year we will be here. Hopefully, it will be this year that she will get justice," said Lash.

A $50,000 reward is still available for anyone who has information leading to an arrest in this case. If you know something, you can submit a tip by calling Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463.

