Not what the kids drink; Michigan man arrested after marijuana Kool-Aid found in car (Source: Ohio State Highway Patrol)

A Michigan man was pulled over in Summit County and arrested after police found marijuana Kool-Aid in his truck.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Kyle A. Simms was stopped in Summit County on March 16 at approximately 11:02 A.M. The 23-year-old from Taylor, Michigan was pulled over for speed and lane violations on the Ohio Turnpike near the exit for I-77.

Troopers noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from Simms' vehicle. When troopers searched his vehicle, they discovered two quarts of marijuana Kool Aid in his trunk. They also found two pounds of marijuana with an estimated value of $10,000.

Simms was charged with trafficking and possession of marijuana. He faces two felony charges.

